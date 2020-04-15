COVID-19 has caused drastic lifestyle shifts for students both on and off campus in Columbia. Not only have students had to adjust to life during a pandemic, but their apartment complexes have had to adjust, too.
President Donald Trump signed the CARES act into law on March 27. It says that no tenant can be evicted from a dwelling while under lease while the pandemic response is ongoing. Landlords also are prohibited from charging fees, penalties or other charges related to a tenant's failure to pay rent.
The Pointe at Rock Quarry Park, Campus View Apartments and Campus Lodge apartments are just a few of the complexes in Columbia that have had to implement changes during the pandemic.
None of those complexes are offering rent forgiveness to residents. They all have closed amenities to their residents to limit the spread of germs.
Lauren Darmody, leasing manager for The Pointe at Rock Quarry Park, said as long as the stay-at-home order remains in effect the complex's study rooms, gym, pool and clubhouse will be closed. She said maintenance continues as necessary. Darmody also said the leasing office is closed to walk-in traffic but is operating as normal inside.
Campus Lodge Resident Director Collin Allen said it has made changes in package deliveries for residents. Typically, packages are checked in by the leasing office and, upon identification, residents may pick up the package.
Residents now are notified of a package delivery and must make an appointment to pick it up. They have a 10-minute window in which to do that from outside the office.
Tara Jeffries, leasing director for Campus View Apartments, said she created a social media events calendar to keep residents involved while amenities are closed and the complex can no longer hold events for residents.
"We do giveaways and interactive posts," she said.
Campus View and The Pointe at Rock Quarry Park are both implementing immediate move-ins, including those who need housing following eviction from dorms or fraternity and sorority houses on campus.
Jeffries said Campus View is also offering a discounted rent special for the first four months of a lease. This special applies to those who need to immediately move in, residents who are signing renewals and anyone signing a new lease for fall 2020.
"Obviously this (COVID-19) is not planned," Jeffries said. "And it can be pretty stressful to not know where you're going to go."
Allen said Campus Lodge has implemented a "worry-free guarantee" for those who have just signed a lease for fall 2020.
"If you sign now, and there won't be any (in-person) classes for the upcoming school year, you are able to get out of your lease," he said, adding that Campus Lodge continues to discuss whether to let current residents out of their leases. For now, any residents who wants out of a lease must find a sublessor, who must apply and be approved by Campus Lodge management.
Darmody said The Pointe is not allowing residents to break their leases but that policy has always been in place.
"If someone needs help, and a little extra time, we are willing to give it to them as long as they're willing to communicate with us and kind of keep us updated on what's going on," Darmody said. The leasing office will help residents find a sublessor if necessary, she said.
'We're willing to work with people," Darmody said. "We understand that this a challenging time for everyone."
District Flats issued a statement to residents stating it will remain fully-staffed and operational, with the closure of non-essential amenities. It has also increased cleaning procedures and ceased evictions but also will not allow residents to terminate their leases, the statement said.