Students and alumni took to social media to express their sadness and support of the class of 2020 after MU officially announced the postponement of on-campus graduation ceremonies. 

Seniors shared their heartbreak.

Other students empathized with the seniors.

Alumni offered their support...

Some people had some questions about the future plans.

One senior was grateful for the community support.

While the ceremonies are postponed, MU is planning on having on-campus events at a later date in addition to the virtual events.

  Audience engagement, spring 2020. Studying convergence journalism emerging media.

