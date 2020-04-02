Students and alumni took to social media to express their sadness and support of the class of 2020 after MU officially announced the postponement of on-campus graduation ceremonies.
Seniors shared their heartbreak.
Just started crying in my zoom class 🥺 my heart is breaking for my fellow seniors who have worked so hard for this day https://t.co/b3iccXLNxG— Maddie Richter (@maddierichter) April 2, 2020
Just know,I am not okay https://t.co/4qAjjAH8lP— Celestene Sebag (@SebagCelestene) April 2, 2020
Mizzou officially cancelled commencement. Alexa, play Landslide by Fleetwood Mac 🥺— Ray (@RayPopkess) April 2, 2020
Other students empathized with the seniors.
Jesus Christ I’m so sorry for the seniors of this semester at mizzou at honestly anywhere I’m just so sorry y’all had to go out this way :(— Jane (@jinghui_jane908) April 2, 2020
Alumni offered their support...
Not going to lie, this hurts. My heart breaks for our grads. Spring commencement weekend is a magical time at Mizzou. Appreciative to all discussing ways to honor #MIZ20. We are committed to celebrating our grads...including a proper Senior Sendoff👊! Stay safe. 🐯👨🏾🎓🧑🎓👩🏻🎓🍻 https://t.co/8LdzKr4PXu— Todd McCubbin (@MizzouTodd) April 2, 2020
This made me tear up. All this hard work amounts to basically a zoom session 🥺 come back to mizzou for homecoming and celebrate then https://t.co/NMFjFr11Ob— 🎆 (@immeghanwithanH) April 2, 2020
I am so sorry y’all. Regardless, YOU ALL DID IT. Don’t let anything take that fact from you. And especially my first gen students, be proud of the fact that you made it. Everyone is! Better things are on the way ✨ https://t.co/E5hERrkMf9— Antoinette. (@iLoveAntoinette) April 2, 2020
Some people had some questions about the future plans.
Will current seniors be able to run through the columns one last time?— KateLynn Ketsenburg (@KateLynnK97) April 2, 2020
I feel so bad for Mizzou seniors who won’t be able to walk for graduation, so how to we get Brad Pitt, a NOTABLE alum, to record a commencement address for them? @TheEllenShow @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight @jimmykimmel @LeoDiCaprio (you’re close with him right???— mackenzie kleinman (@mackenciaga) April 2, 2020
One senior was grateful for the community support.
I really appreciate seeing my university (and college town) step up and try to make the best out of a horrible situation. No one could have predicted this, and were all just trying out best. Thank you! https://t.co/95bbctOBX5— Molly Jackson (@themollyjackson) April 2, 2020
While the ceremonies are postponed, MU is planning on having on-campus events at a later date in addition to the virtual events.