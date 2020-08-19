Business was sluggish for Zella Vinluan this summer. The barista at Shortwave Coffee had grown accustomed to serving a steady flow of customers each morning, until COVID-19 shut down MU and slowed business to a crawl.
“It was normally just a couple customers an hour until two weeks ago,” Vinluan said. “It was super slow.”
That has changed with the imminent start of the school year, which means the return of thousands of students to Columbia. Local businesses that have been grappling with the economic and logistical challenges posed by the pandemic now are seeing a sudden influx of customers.
Business owners, managers and employees expressed a range of attitudes Tuesday toward MU’s resumption of on-campus activities and its economic implications. All acknowledged a welcome return of customers in the last two weeks, but they had differing views on how sustainable that return will be.
Shortwave is hiring again after laying off most of its staff when campus shut down in March. Like other businesses in the area, Shortwave has implemented a number of social distancing and mask-wearing policies for employees and customers.
While some businesses voiced optimism that students will remain on campus for the entire fall semester and continue to reinvigorate sales, others were more pessimistic.
Outside Pizza Tree, owner John Gilbreth said that while his restaurant has prepared for the anticipated uptick in customers, “it might be all for naught.”
Asked if he thought MU would shut down again at some point in the fall, Gilbreth said “It would be weird if they didn’t.” He cited the high incidence of mask-wearing violations he has seen in the city, which he fears is a sign that cases of COVID-19 will grow.
Rusty Strodtman, general manager of Columbia Mall, said business has been growing steadily over the last few weeks, but it remains at about 60% of where it was a year ago.
Strodtman expected that percentage to increase and was optimistic that it would continue to do so. He acknowledged, however, how much is riding on a successful fourth fiscal quarter for many retailers.
“If you look around Columbia, there’s a lot of local and smaller regional players that have closed,” Strodtman said. If they don’t close the year strong, “a lot of people who were hanging on until fall will close in the fall.”
The return of customers brings its own challenges. The Starbucks on Ninth Street had patrons shoulder-to-shoulder at one point last weekend despite the “No more than 9 people in the store at a time” sign on the front door, said Jeffery Schlager, the store manager.
“There is a mob mentality of a big group wanting to come in at the same time,” Schlager said.
“People seem to think that because they are with their group, they have to follow them in,” he said, adding “College kids just don’t know how to social distance.”
James Loewenstein, salon coordinator and assistant manager at Varsity Nails, expressed nervousness that campus will shut down again. He speculated, though, that many students might stay in town even if classes go online, which could soften the blow.
Strodtman added that many businesses have no choice but to plan for improved numbers this fall.
“Retail is the same as farming,” he said. “We’re all very optimistic, or we wouldn’t be in this business. We have to be optimistic.”