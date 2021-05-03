The Health Department will hold community vaccination clinics in Sturgeon, Harrisburg and Hallsville this week.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to people 16 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, with no appointments required.
The clinics will take place:
- from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sturgeon Youth Center, 209 S. Turner St. The second dose will be administered May 25.
- from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Harrisburg Lions Club, 120 E. Sexton St. The second dose will be administered May 26.
- from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hallsville Community Center, 324 E. Highway OO. The second dose will be administered May 27.
The vaccine is free and no health insurance is required. Parental consent is required for people who are 16 and 17 years old.