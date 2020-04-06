MU Classes for the 2020 summer term will be held completely online, according to an official notice from the provost's office Monday.
The decision was made in light of the continuous spread of COVID-19 throughout the country, according to the announcement.
The office also made clear that services such as the Counseling Center, the Student Success Center, the Employee Assistance Program and the Student Health Center will remain open for student, faculty and staff during the summer.
For constant updates, check the MU Alert website.