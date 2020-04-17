Both MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center are ending drive-thru testing on Sundays beginning this weekend.

MU Health Care said in a news release that it will provide alternative sites for anyone needing emergency testing on Sundays: either the emergency room at the University Hospital or at the Women's and Children's Hospital. Patients will need to call ahead before coming in for testing, the release notes.

Starting Monday, MU Health Care is changing its weekday hours for drive-thru testing to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours will now be 8 a.m. to noon, according to the release.

Boone Hospital Center is changing its weekday hours to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Its Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. to noon, the hospital said in a release.

“We will continue to monitor wait times and make adjustments as patient volume trends change,” Jonathan Heidt, MU Health Care emergency physician, said in the MU release. “Although we are decreasing our operating hours, it’s still critically important that we continue to social distance and stay home to minimize the spread of the virus.”

Both hospitals suspended drive-in testing last Sunday for Easter.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

