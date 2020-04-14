Another season has been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but it isn’t baseball or track: It’s tax season. The IRS has announced that the federal income tax filing date has been extended 90 days from April 15 to July 15 and Columbia tax agencies are working to adjust accordingly.
Accounting Plus partner Denise Nelson says that the change in activity has been dramatic as taxpayers adjust to their new deadline.
“The last several weeks of tax season are usually very, very busy and stressful for our tax preparers and front desk staff,” Nelson said. “Whereas the last three to four weeks we’ve seen far less tax returns coming in and far less phone calls to book appointments.”
As of April 3, 97,366,000 individual income tax returns had been filed, according to the IRS. This is a 5.9% decrease from the 103,460,000 tax returns filed as of the same date last year.
Accounting Plus is not accepting in-person appointments until the stay-at-home order is lifted, but the phones are still busy with taxpayers concerned about how stimulus payments, Pandemic Assistance Unemployment and other programs are affected by the pandemic.
“We’ve worked very hard to learn all that we can about these programs in order to provide the best advice possible to our clients so that they take advantage of any programs available to them,” Nelson said.
Accounting Plus is also still offering its full range of tax services virtually and are accepting drop-offs both physical and online.
Other tax agencies in Columbia are following suit and no longer conducting business in person. According to a statement from H&R Block, several measures have been implemented at its locations to make sure people can still file their taxes safely including the option to drop off documents or the option to prepare taxes online.
For those who have not filed their 2019 tax returns yet, Nelson has some advice.
“Taxpayers who have not filed who had a child in 2019 or a change in filing status who believe the change will impact their stimulus payment positively should file the 2019 1040 as soon as possible in order to get the most money possible,” Nelson said.
Nelson also advises taxpayers eligible for a stimulus payment who had a large income increase in 2019 to consider waiting to file their tax return until they have received their check.
All taxpayers including corporations are eligible for the extended filing deadline and there are no further forms required. Federal income tax payments can also be deferred to the new date with no penalties or interest.