The TEDxMU 2020 event, originally planned for April 18, will be delayed until spring 2021 in light of COVID-19 concerns.
In the meantime, the TEDxMU team will produce a series of virtual panels related to the impact of COVID-19 in Columbia, TEDxMU organizer James Kim said.
"We still wanted to use the team momentum to do something because we saw this as an opportunity to show our resilience and passion to share ideas with the community," he said.
The virtual panels will bring in panels of local experts to speak on topics including education, health care and economics, Kim said.
The TEDxMU team is currently narrowing down the experts to include in the virtual panels, Kim said. They hope to finish the first one by the end of the month and ideally release one episode per week after that.
The process of planning, recording and editing the virtual panels will all take place remotely in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Organizers are considering making the panels available on iTunes, Soundcloud and YouTube, Kim said.
For next year's event, Kim said, the planning team hopes to maintain as many speakers from this year as possible, though not all of the speakers will be able to attend.
"We've done so much of the work that we really didn't have much left to do," Kim said. "So we don't want all of that to go to waste."
This will be the third TEDxMU event, with one in April 2016 and one in April 2012.
Though the planning team originally considered pushing the event back a few weeks, as the stay-at-home order came out, organizers decided to err on the side of caution and wait until next spring, Kim said.
"We're really sorry that the speakers who planned on speaking this year won't be able to deliver that," Kim said, "But we just think it's the best in terms of health."