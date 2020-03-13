The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall will reschedule or postpone all events scheduled to take place at the two venues through March 31. The Blue Note box office will also be closed.
The decision comes at the guidance of local and state government, according to a news release from The Blue Note.
Those who purchased tickets for events scheduled through March 31 will receive an email with additional information from the venues, according to the announcement. More updates and rescheduling information will be released later.
"We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do our part to keep Columbia healthy, and we look forward to seeing you in our venues again very soon," the release stated.
The following shows have been postponed or canceled:
The Blue Note
- Friday — The Kay Brothers: postponed, new date to be determined.
- Saturday — '90s VS '00s: canceled.
- Thursday — Roots 'N' Blues Lineup Reveal: canceled.
- March 20 — The Cherry Pistols: canceled.
- March 21 — Exile on Ninth Street: postponed, new date to be determined.
- March 27 — Seattle Royale: postponed, new date to be determined.
- March 28 — Heather Land: postponed, new date to be determined.
- March 28 — Colter Wall: rescheduled to Dec. 11.
- March 29 — Ryan Niemiller: rescheduled to Oct. 11.
- April 24 — Matt Stell: rescheduled to Oct. 23.
- April 25 — The Glitch Mob: canceled.
Rose Music Hall:
- Friday — Summer Camp on the Road: postponed, new date to be determined.
- Saturday — Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: postponed, new date to be determined.
- Tuesday — Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: rescheduled to June 30.
- Wednesday — Home Bass: canceled.
- Thursday — Ritch Henderson: canceled.
- March 20 — Happy Hour ft. Flyover Country: canceled.
- March 20 — Mimosa: postponed, new date to be determined.
- March 21 — James Supercave: postponed, new date to be determined.
- March 22 — All Souls: canceled.
- March 25 — Pints & Punchlines: canceled.
- March 26 — Arlo McKinley: postponed, new date to be determined.
- March 27 — Daniel Donato: postponed, new date to be determined.
- March 28 — Lionsnake & More: canceled.
- April 23 — C.W. Stoneking: postponed, new date to be determined.