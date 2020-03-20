COVID-19 is causing many to be concerned about more than just their health. For some, this is a financial wake-up call.
Attic Salt is one of only a handful of chain stores in Columbia Mall to remain open despite the pandemic and reduced hours of operation recently announced by Columbia Mall.
"I don't think [closing] is an option for me at this point, because it is my primary job," said Magdalena Myles, an employee at Attic Salt.
As businesses and services around town continue to reduce their hours or close due to the pandemic, many are left worried about their income. Myles' story is not unique, but rather appears to be a common concern among those with jobs that require them to be open to the public to make a profit.
Needing the work her job provides, Myles said she has a little bit of a concern while working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have a mother over 60 and a 2-year-old daughter at home. I have a concern for their health," she said.
During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, Columbia Mall was quiet except for the music playing over the loud speakers and the echos it produced bouncing off of closed stores and through empty corridors.
Rusty Strodtman, senior general manager of Columbia Mall, said that while the mall remains open, they are allowing store owners to decide whether they want to be open or not.
“We’re leaving it up to individual stores to watch their occupancy levels,” Strodtman said. “It’s hard for us to be in every store at the same time.”
With the majority of stores closed, visitors were sparse.
Emma Conway and Mackenzie Nelson, who are freshman roommates at William Woods University in Fulton, said they drove 40 minutes to come to Columbia Mall.
Conway said she makes it to Columbia two times a week. She added that they were both disappointed to see that most of the stores were closed when they arrived.
"Almost everything is closed. We didn't think this much would be closed," Conway said.
"I feel like I wasted gas money driving all the way here," Nelson said.
If closures continue, Conway plans on returning to her home state of Tennessee, where she lives near Nashville. Nelson is from a much smaller town, however, and is unsure what she will do.
"There is no benefit to me going home," Nelson said. "Everything is closed."
The food court was one of the few spaces left open, and only one family could be found sitting in the food court.
Sitting toward the middle of the food court surrounded by empty chairs and tables, Kesha Barney and her family sat down to have a meal after browsing what few stores remained open. Barney is another individual concerned about the financial impact the closures are having on people in the community.
"My biggest concern are the families whose jobs are being closed. How are they going to pay rent and bills with no income?" she asked.
As for health concerns, Barney had a straight-forward response. "We live by faith, not by fear. We're going to continue to live our lives," she said. "If you practice good hygiene and keep your distance, you shouldn't have a lot to worry about."
As stores continue to close, it remains unknown if the ones left will continue to remain open.
Columbia Mall sent a text to store owners Sunday evening about the change in hours of operation, now noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
While COVID-19 has presented many unknowns, one thing is certain for many working-class individuals facing job insecurity and financial strain: there are no good options.
With no end in sight, some people have begun seeking employment elsewhere.
Whitney Cook, manager at Falafel Cafe, is beginning the job search despite Falafel Cafe remaining open. Unlike the other vendors in the food court at Columbia Mall, Falafel Cafe is a small business with only one location.
As a small business, places like Falafel Cafe are taking a larger financial hit, unable to keep up with the cost of remaining open with only very few customers.
Manager Jonathan Seow at D-Ice, a rolled ice cream operation in the food court, is concerned for the health and well-being of himself and others, but isn't sure what he will do if D-Ice has to close.
"It's definitely not going to be okay," Seow said. "[My biggest concern is] rent. My savings are enough for only a couple of months."
"To be honest, it is a concern," Seow said about COVID-19 and the risk of remaining open. "Hopefully the problem will be solved soon."
Strodtman said that as Columbia Mall continues to work with the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and other government mandates, they don’t see the mall closing for the foreseeable future.
Although traffic has decreased dramatically over the last week, there is still a steady turnout of what he calls "mall walkers." Visitors tend to be a diverse range of age groups and tend to be groups of two to three people.
“People are trying hard to keep to small crowds. [And] I’ve seen a lot more people using their sleeve or a glove when opening doors,” he said. “People are definitely being much more cautious and disciplined.”