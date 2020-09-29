The deaths of three people from COVID-19 in Boone County were reported to the Health Department on Tuesday.
All three were older than 80 and residents of a long-term care facility. The deaths took place over a 10-day period in September, according to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
That brings the total number of deaths over the course of the pandemic in Boone County to 12.
“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of all who have passed due to COVID-19,” said Health Department Director Stephanie Browning in a news release. “Every death is a tragic loss in the fight against this virus. Today is another harsh reminder of why it’s imperative for everyone to continue to take precautions and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The Missourian’s weekly Monday report was delayed by a problem with MU Health Care’s database, possibly the result of the Microsoft 365 outage.
On Tuesday, MU Health reported 32 inpatient positive cases, and 49 inpatient pending cases.
At MU, there were 69 active student cases, or 0.3% of the student body. Since MU started tracking cases, 1,516 students have recovered from COVID-19, according to university data.
Boone Hospital Center reported 17 inpatients who were positive for COVID-19.
At Truman Veterans’ Hospital, there were 10 inpatient veterans hospitalized due to COVID-19, said Jeff Hoelscher, public relations officer, in an email Monday.
According to a post on the Health Department’s Facebook page, there were 336 active cases in the county on Tuesday, down from last week’s 373 active cases. Last week’s number represented a 41.5% decrease from previously reported numbers.
The county has recorded 4,707 cases here over the course of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Health Department was working to restore its COVID-19 Information Hub dashboard Tuesday. The agency’s Facebook update noted that the outage began Monday for reasons beyond the Health Department’s control, and its IT team was working to solve the problem.
“I’m not an IT person, but from what I understand, the Excel file that feeds the data to the Info Hub somehow became corrupted late yesterday — maybe related to the Microsoft issue?” Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Health Department said via email Tuesday. “That in turn, corrupted the entire Info Hub and IT has spent last night and today rebuilding it from scratch. It is close to being ready, but not quite there yet.”
Clardy said the Health Department wanted to be completely certain all the data is correct before the Hub goes live again.
The Health Department reported 13 Boone County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
“We care for patients in the surrounding 25-county area,” Jesslyn Chew, MU Health Care public relations manager, said in an email. “Because of that, we may show more hospitalizations on our coronavirus data page than Boone County reports on its dashboard.”