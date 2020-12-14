Boone County recorded three more deaths from COVID-19-related causes Monday.
According to a tweet Monday morning, the Health Department was notified of one death due to COVID-19 over the weekend. The person who died was between the ages of 50 and 54 years old.
Monday afternoon, the Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department reported two more people had died from the virus, both of whom were 70 to 74 years old.
There have been 38 deaths due to COVID-19 in Boone County, eight of which have happened since last Monday.
Meanwhile, the first shipments of vaccine arrived in Missouri on Monday.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the state received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Shipments to 21 vaccination sites across the state were to continue this week.
Vaccinations were scheduled to begin this week, beginning with health care workers in the state, the Missourian reported. The vaccine is safe and effective, according to health experts.
The state health department directed residents of Missouri to a resource page for answers to their questions about the vaccine.
According to the COVID-19 Info Hub, there were 91 new cases of COVID-19 and 916 total active cases in Boone County on Monday.
The most recent positivity rate for the county remains high, at 33.2% for Dec. 4 through Thursday.
On Monday, 145 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, 32 of whom were Boone County residents. Of the people hospitalized, 14 were on ventilators and 34 were in the ICU.
The three hospitals in the county had a capacity status of yellow Monday.
According to MU Health Care’s COVID-19 dashboard, the hospital had 47 positive inpatients Monday.
Boone Hospital Center had 53 COVID-19 inpatients, according to the hospital’s website.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had 22 veteran inpatients with COVID-19 on Monday, according to an email from Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.
MU had 52 active student cases and 34 faculty and staff cases Monday, according to the university’s dashboard.