Three people died due to COVID-19, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported in a tweet on Monday.
One death occurred over the weekend, and two more were reported Monday. This brings the county's total to 46 COVID-19 deaths over the course of the pandemic.
The total last Monday was 38, and this is the second week in a row the county has reported eight deaths over the course of one week.
Total deaths in the state of Missouri are nearing 5,000, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub.
In Boone County, 60 new cases were added. The current active case total is 847.
The positivity rate was reported at 31.8% for the two weeks following Dec. 11. This is down slightly from the 33.2% positivity rate reported after Dec. 4.
On Monday, 137 patients were hospitalized in Boone County with COVID-19, 36 of them Boone County residents. Forty-two patients were in the ICU, and 16 patients were on hospital ventilators.
The three hospitals in Boone County reported their operational capacity at yellow, meaning they are within standard capacity but delaying non-emergency transfers or procedures.
MU Health Care reported 55 hospital inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19, and 52 inpatients with pending diagnoses.
At Boone Hospital Center, there were 48 positive inpatients.
MU had 66 active student cases and 45 faculty and staff cases on Monday, according to the university’s dashboard.
Over winter break, MU will update student and staff COVID-19 numbers once a week on Tuesday; regular weekday updates will resume Jan. 11.