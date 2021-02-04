As the mass COVID-19 vaccinations got underway Thursday morning at Memorial Stadium, Eric Maze, communications strategist for MU Health Care, released a statement saying the event was already at capacity for the day.
MU Health Care received 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday. Its goal was to vaccinate 4,000 people by Saturday night, but by Wednesday afternoon only about 1,500 people had signed up for slots.
Maze stated that additional invitations may be sent out to ensure spots are filled for Saturday. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to those who are in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2.
“We will be vaccinating 4,000 people,” Maze said in the statement. “There will be no empty appointment spots or wasted vaccine.”
For more information on mass vaccination events check out the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website.