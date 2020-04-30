Columbia Public School District employees will return to their school buildings through “tiered stages” beginning Monday, according to an email sent to district staff Wednesday.
The tiered plan will be similar to one for the state announced Monday.
“Just as the health department will be phasing people back in from the community, we will be phasing our employees back in,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. “We are not fully reopening our buildings right now.”
The first tier will address “immediate and essential needs,” Baumstark said. These include custodial, nutrition and tech services.
Building supervisors will contact employees who will be required to report to work. Not every employee of the same type will return at once.
Those required to return will be encouraged to use personal protective equipment and practice social distancing following health department guidelines, Baumstark said.
Tier one will also allow staff to retrieve items left in classrooms or offices, Baumstark said. This will allow teachers who are retiring, switching classrooms or moving to a new building to pack their things. It will also allow teachers to gather anything they would like to take home for the summer.
The district has ordered face masks and gloves that will be provided to any staff member who wants them, Baumstark said.
The district is working on plans to allow students to retrieve things from their lockers and desks, she said. That timeline will be announced later.
The second tier is “tentatively planned for mid-summer, based on current guidelines and recommendations,” the email said.
Plans for tier two are “to be determined,” Baumstark said, but they will follow health department guidelines and will be addressed toward 12-month contract employees who would be working through the summer.
Baumstark said summer employees include custodial workers, tech services and administrators.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman announced last week that in-person summer school is canceled this year.
When phase two begins, the district will communicate with employees required to report and will provide further guidelines at that time, the email said.
The final tier will most likely be around the fall start date, the email said. At that time, the district will communicate expectations and requirements to staff as it begins to phase students back to school. Plans for the final tier will be in accordance with health department guidelines and “will align with (the district’s) re-entry structures at that time.”
Three possible scenarios were discussed at the board meeting as “re-entry structures” for the 2020–21 school year. These include traditional instruction, a hybrid model and one completely online.