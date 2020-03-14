The Tiger Hotel Grand Ballroom was stocked full Saturday with bleach, gloves, water bottles, paper towels and, of course, toilet paper.
The idea for this pop-up shop was born after development director Mark Kaman heard about his co-workers struggling to locate certain household goods. The hotel orders its supplies from Sysco, unlike big grocery stores, so they had products local retailers struggled to keep on their shelves.
From noon to 6 p.m. every day until either supply or demand runs out, the pop-up store will supply members of the public with what they need. All proceeds will be going to Love INC, a local poverty-fighting nonprofit.
“We started looking into opportunities just to purchase on (employees’) behalf, and we didn’t want to stop there,” Kaman said. “So we decided to open something up in our ballroom, something open to the community, just to share with everyone as best we can.”
Household goods, especially toilet paper and hand sanitizer, have been hard to find in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that left the state of Missouri and the U.S. in a state of emergency Friday.
While the pop-up shop does not currently carry hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes, Kaman said it hopefully will be getting some in soon.
“We’re also keeping ears open to specific things people are looking for, but we’re just trying to get our hands on whatever we can,” he said.
Customers can buy however much they need, though Matthew Beffa, who was working the cash register, said they were trying to keep individual purchases down to reasonable amounts.
The store opened at 3 p.m. Saturday with people already at the doors. Kaman said representatives from local businesses and retirement homes, as well as individuals, showed up to buy anything from gloves and bleach to canned foods and juice.
“We had two retirement homes come in, and they were kind of in a panic because they didn’t have any toilet paper,” he said. “So to have that kind of impact even just in that one place is enough for me. But the more we can do, the better.”
Stephanie Forck saw a post on Facebook advertising the pop-up shop and went to buy gloves before her upcoming trip to Florida.
“They have it, and we’re looking for it,” Forck said. “So I don’t know who came up with the idea, but it’s a good idea.”
