Tourism towns all over the country are grappling with the COVID-induced recession, and Boonville is no exception.
With a population under 9,000, the riverside town leans heavily on the tourism that its history and casino bring. But with the country sheltering in place and the casino closing its doors almost four weeks ago, the city is already dealing with serious economic contraction.
Boonville’s busy season for tourism typically kicks into high gear in April. With the popular Katy Trail winding its way across the state as it follows the Missouri River, Boonville is a natural stop for bike riders and nature lovers. As the home to several skirmishes during the American Civil War and the primary Clydesdale breeding facility for Budweiser, there are an abundance of draws in normal times. And at the heart of it all is the Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel, the only casino between St. Louis and Kansas City.
“Tourism-wise, a lot of people that come to visit the casino are just here to visit the casino, so it’s like a tourism attraction on its own,” said the city’s director of tourism, Katie Gibson. She explained that many people who come with gamblers go on to explore other attractions in town and the casino also serves as the city’s largest hotel.
The casino’s website boasts that it employs over 400 people from Boonville and the surrounding area, but effective Saturday, it began furloughing up to 350 of them. It is undetermined when they’ll be back to work. Gov. Mike Parson’s shelter-in-place order expires April 24, but with many states having already extended their orders into May, it’s possible Missouri’s will be extended, as well.
Boonville was expecting nearly $3 million in revenue from gaming taxes alone per its budget for the 2020–21 fiscal year. That’s already a significant portion of the city’s budget, and that’s before you consider the loss of tourism and sales tax revenue.
“To see the street empty, to see Main Street empty on a Friday night, is depressing,” said Mayor Ned Beach.
While it does appear that many parts of the country are successfully flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a double-edged sword. Fewer people will get sick, and the health care system will be much more equipped to handle those who are, but it means the epidemic will last longer and the economy will likely be shuttered longer.
“To see the number of people staying home the way they are — staying home and protecting themselves — to me, is pretty impressive,” said Beach, lauding his city’s performance. “It’s not the American way.”
Casinos rely on passing cards, chips and dice between people or pressing buttons on slot machines. How does a casino reopen without fundamentally changing the way it operates?
And the residents of Boonville are already starting to feel antsy.
“They’re tired of being home,” Beach said. “They want to be working. Yeah, they’re going to get some unemployment. They’re going to get that, you know, fancy check from Washington D.C. They’d rather be working.”
Cooper County, where Boonville is located, has only three reported cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Saturday, but the city’s regional hospital closed in January after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This leaves the city reliant on Columbia’s health care system, which is 30 minutes away. There’s no road map for a return to normalcy. Beach said there’s just no way of knowing what the recovery will be like but understands there will be long-term ramifications.
But it doesn’t mean it’s all bad. Boonville residents have been making do with what they have. With kids home from school, people put stuffed bears in their windows and created a scavenger hunt for kids to try and find them from their parents’ cars.
“I prefer to look optimistically,” Gibson said.“You can fret and be frustrated over the situation, but at the same time, everyone is going through the same thing, so, you’re just going to have to look at it as we’re all going through this together.”