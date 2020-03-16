The Missourian is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri. As more positive or presumptive positives are reported, this map will be updated. 

As of 8 p.m. March 16, eight people in Missouri have tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19. 

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 215 people in Missouri have been tested, 207 of whom have tested negative. 

So far, tests have been conducted by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and commercial laboratories. Regardless of where testing is done, positive results are required to be reported to state and federal officials, according to DHHS. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Spring 2020 state government reporter. I am a senior studying data journalism. I can be reached by email at ashlynohara@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter at @ashlyn_ohara.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.