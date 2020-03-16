The Missourian is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri. As more positive or presumptive positives are reported, this map will be updated.
As of 8 p.m. March 16, eight people in Missouri have tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 215 people in Missouri have been tested, 207 of whom have tested negative.
So far, tests have been conducted by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and commercial laboratories. Regardless of where testing is done, positive results are required to be reported to state and federal officials, according to DHHS.