Mayor Brian Treece will introduce an emergency resolution at Monday night's Columbia City Council meeting to ban gatherings of 25 or more and cap capacities at bars and restaurants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said at an afternoon news conference.

The resolution will also ask the public to follow the CDC's guidelines on prohibiting events of 50 or more people and introduce the ban on gatherings of 25 or more. That would include bars, restaurants and places of worship.

The resolution would place cap patronage at bars and restaurants at either 50% of capacity or 50 people, including staff, whichever number is lower. 

The resolution will give City Manager John Glascok and Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning "the authority that they need, under our existing ordinances, for both civil defense and epidemiology, to take whatever actions necessary to enforce that," Treece said.

Treece said he hopes the resolution will pass unanimously. 

You can watch a livestream of the council meeting online here. It's also available on Mediacom Channel 80, the Columbia Access Channel. The meeting convenes at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Daniel Boone Building, 701 E. Broadway.

This story will be updated with more details.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

