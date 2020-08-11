Mayor Brian Treece asked Columbia residents Tuesday to practice personal responsibility as the city prepares for the return of thousands of college students.
Treece spoke at a news conference alongside Director of the Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department Stephanie Browning; MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck; UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi; and Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman. Each spoke on collaborative efforts to make the return to schools as safe as possible in the next few weeks.
Treece emphasized the importance of everyone in the community doing their part.
Browning echoed Treece’s plea, asking the community to partner with the Health Department as it adjusts to students returning. Last week, the Health Department added more restrictions for bars and restaurants to the city’s mask ordinance.
“We are literally watching the scientific process play out in real time,” she said Tuesday. “We will continue to make decisions based on science, and that means the guidance may change.”
Browning also said the Health Department has been conducting daily monitoring of the county’s health care capacity while continuing to build it with the $1.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding the Health Department has secured. Final approval for the allocation was given by the Boone County Commission on Tuesday afternoon.
The Health Department has worked closely with both MU and Columbia Public Schools throughout the summer as they plan to reopen their facilities, Browning said. Both Choi and Stiepleman said the safety of students has driven their plans.
MU will be offering classes with a blended approach, with around 65% of classes being in-person with limited seating and 35% being taught online, Choi said. Face coverings are required in campus buildings.
Although students will not be required to self-report if they test positive for COVID-19, MU will be implementing an app that allows students and faculty to check their own symptoms and provide proof they can be on campus. The app will report data to MU and allow the university to track possible outbreaks.
Like Treece and Browning, Choi spoke to the importance of students practicing social distancing and wearing masks properly.
“It’s very important for all of us to recognize that we don’t live on an island,” Choi said, “and that our actions or lack of actions and accountability for following the procedures can have an impact to this community.”
The Columbia Public School District announced Monday it would delay the start of school to the day after Labor Day, Sept. 8, and introduce a hybrid in-person learning model in response to the rise in coronavirus cases, rather than strictly only online or in-person.
At Tuesday’s news conference, Stiepleman said the school district will continue to work closely with the Health Department and be ready to adjust if Columbia’s situation changes.
Treece said, as students return to campus, there is no definitive indicator that would compel the city to consider shutting the economy down. However, while he said he does expect case numbers to rise again, the number of hospitalizations, mortality rates and economic impact of someone being infected with COVID-19 would have to be considered.
“And that’s why we all need to do our part to continue this safe reopening,” he said.