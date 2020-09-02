The majority of the True/False Film Fest is being delayed until May, according to the group's newsletter.
Organizers declined to provide details Wednesday, however the newsletter said True/False will host an outdoor event that will take place in March, when the festival has historically been held.
According to the newsletter, the event could resemble the March March Parade.
The majority of festival activities — many film screenings, art and music exhibits — will occur outside, according to the newsletter.
"These days, it's hard to plan for next month, let alone a nonfiction film Fest for next year," the True/False newsletter said.
True/False Film Fest proceeded as planned March 5-8, 2020, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The newsletter noted more details would be available soon on the True/False Film Fest website.