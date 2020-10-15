Truman Veterans’ Hospital added five acute care beds for patients Wednesday to increase capacity.
The hospital’s inpatient numbers have fluctuated but have been trending upwards since mid-summer.
A total of 13 veterans who received inpatient care at the hospital have died due to COVID-19, including one Wednesday night. All of the people who died were between 57 and 96 years old.
On Thursday, there were nine inpatients and 86 outpatients of the hospital with COVID-19, said Jeff Hoelscher, public relations officer for the hospital.
The hospital can increase the number of acute care beds if necessary, he said.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital provides care to veterans from a large geographic area in Missouri. Veterans seeking treatment for COVID-19 can choose one of the other VA medical centers in the state: Poplar Bluff, Kansas City and St. Louis, which has two.