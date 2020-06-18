The Boone County Health Department has issued a new health order that will begin Tuesday and last until July 20.
The new health order issued Thursday will begin the third step of the county's current phase for reopening, according to a news release from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
While Boone County has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Health Department says that all goals are being met to continue with reopening the county. The new order comes as Gov. Mike Parson this week lifted most state restrictions related to COVID-19.
Occupancy limits for most businesses will be lifted provided that those businesses can maintain social distancing requirements. Those businesses include retail, grocery stores, places of worship, financial institutions and car dealerships.
Those businesses also include restaurants and bars. However, standing bar, counter or buffet services are prohibited.
For businesses not mentioned in the order but still open to the public, they are allowed to operate under social distancing and disinfection guidelines.
Long-term care facilities must follow recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Health Department says the facilities must maintain high levels of infection prevention and control efforts. According to the CMS guidelines, visitation will vary depending on the phase of reopening for the facility.
Businesses that still must maintain an occupancy limit include large venues, entertainment facilities, movie theaters and nightclubs, which must submit a plan to the Health Department for how they'll manage operations. Once that plan is approved by the Health Department, those businesses must operate with a maximum of 100 people while social distancing is also met.
Personal care services, like hair and nail salons, may operate at 50% occupancy or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is fewer.
Pools must maintain social distancing if a supervisor is monitoring the the facility. If there is no supervisor, pools may have 50 or fewer people while also maintaining social distancing.
Child care, day camps and dependent services may operate with stable groups of up to 50 children.
Sports activities are allowed in stable groups of 50 participants, regardless of whether the sport is contact, limited-contact or noncontact.
Gatherings of 100 people or more are not permitted.
Businesses not open to the public, like manufacturing and professional offices, may continue operations while maintaining social distancing to the greatest extent. They must have disinfection plans for common use areas.