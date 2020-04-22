Students and families had a chance to ask about fall tuition, online learning, student jobs and internet access in a virtual town hall held by MU on Wednesday.
Panelists took 27 questions during the hourlong Zoom call. Over 1,400 people tuned in, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. Wednesday’s town hall was the third in a serieswith one for faculty and staff April 14 and one for the community April 15. Town hall videos are posted on the town hall website.
Over 500 questions were submitted for the three town halls, moderator and KOMU news anchor Emily Spain said. Questions could also be submitted during the event.
Tuition, scholarships
UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi said it’s too early to tell what tuition will look like for fall 2020. The amount tuition changes will hinge on enrollment, he said.
Though he pointed out faculty salaries are dependent on tuition dollars and state revenue, Choi said MU will not “place the burden of education on the backs of our students and our parents.”
Kim Humphrey, vice provost for enrollment management, said as long as students remain enrolled and meet renewal criteria, they will still receive their scholarships. If students choose not to return in the fall, they can make a special request for deferral of their scholarship or financial aid.
Students and jobs
For students looking for post-pandemic jobs, the MU Career Center offers virtual advising and career fairs, said Jim Spain, vice provost for undergraduate studies.
Vice provost for student affairs Bill Stackman said MU is trying to enable student employees to work remotely. Stackman said it’s too early to tell whether student jobs will be cut in light of budget shortfalls, but he said student employment is valued across the university.
As for graduate assistantships, those already offered will still be available in the fall, said Jeni Hart, graduate school dean and vice provost for graduate studies.
Hart said there’s no hiring freeze across the board on new assistantships, but new positions will be approved by each dean’s office. New positions may not be approved due to budget shortfalls, she said.
E-learning
With finals approaching, MU provost Latha Ramchand said there will be no standard program used for finals across the board at MU. Rather, MU asked instructors to be flexible and understanding of student needs when planning for finals.
MU has been distributing hot spots to students without adequate internet access over the last month, said Beth Chancellor, interim MU chief information officer. She said supply and demand for hot spots is an issue, but the university will continue sending out hot spots.
Matthew Gunkel, chief e-learning officer for the UM System, said students and instructors can find online learning resources at the system’s Keep Learning website.