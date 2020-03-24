In the era of social distancing and staying at home, Turning Point continues to provide services to Columbians experiencing homelessness.
The daytime facility, located in Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, recently adjusted its practices to help protect their staff and those they serve.
“Many facilities have strict rules and it’s a lot of adjustment to make,” said Heath Shipman, who has come to Turning Point since it opened in 2014. “I am grateful Turning Point is here to help me live a positive life. It’s been six years.”
Turning Point offers a place where people living without homes can take a shower, do laundry and receive mail.
The facility is usually run by a combination of volunteers and paid staff. Recently, however, Turning Point has sent away all volunteers and is being run only by a small staff.
“Many of our volunteers are elderly people,” said Darren Morton, director of Turning Point. “We have to put everyone’s safety in first place.”
Currently, Turning Point is down to three staff members registering names, taking temperatures at the entrance and offering assistance inside the building. All essentials, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, are donated by the community.
To practice social distancing, Turning Point serves no more than seven people at the same time. For those waiting outside, a tent was erected in case of a rainy day.
To cope with the demand and limited allowance, Turning Point has extended its opening hours. Now it’s operating from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
By continuing to offer services and keep the door open, Morton said the organization is providing hope and dignity to those they serve.