Two Boone county residents died of COVID-19, according to a tweet Tuesday from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. This brings the county's total COVID-19 deaths to 82 since the start of the pandemic. 

Both people were over 80. 

As of Tuesday, three Boone County residents were hospitalized in with the virus according to the county's information hub. 

Twenty people tested positive Tuesday, which is significantly less than Monday's 62, although the number Monday was due to backlogged cases..

The county's hospitals were at a green status Tuesday, meaning they were operating within their licensed bed capacities and are accepting patient transfers.

A total of 23 positive patients were in the county's intensive care units Tuesday.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

