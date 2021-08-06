There are two additional deaths related to COVID-19, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services. Both people were in the 80+ age group and died on July 18 and July 29.
These deaths mark the fourth and fifth COVID-19 Boone County deaths in July, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to 123. The majority of the deaths have been in the 80+ age group.
Between July 12 and July 18, 554 Boone County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Health Department tweet. Of that number, 503 people who tested positive were not fully vaccinated, including 69 people who were partially vaccinated. The remaining 51 people who tested positive were fully vaccinated, meaning that it had been two weeks after they received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose vaccine.
As of Friday, there were 723 active cases in the county, according to the Boone County's COVID-19 Information Hub. In total, there have been 21,424 COVID-19 cases in the county.
There were 113 hospitalized in Boone County and 24 were Boone County residents. There were 39 total patients in Boone County's ICUs on Friday.
Boone County hospitals were operating in the yellow status Friday. This means that hospitals are within standard bed capacity and delaying non-emergent patient transfers and procedures.