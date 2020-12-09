Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services confirmed the death of two more Boone County citizens due to COVID-19-related causes Wednesday.
One person was in the age group 65-69; the other was over age 80.
We are sad to announce that this afternoon we confirmed the deaths of two Boone County residents due to COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 65-69 and an individual over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 9, 2020
The total of COVID-19 deaths in Boone County was 34 on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Health Department. Eight of those deaths have occurred since Nov. 30.
The City of Columbia coronavirus information hub reported 917 active cases in Boone County, and a total of 4,355 COVID-19 deaths in the state of Missouri as of Wednesday afternoon.