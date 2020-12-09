Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services confirmed the death of two more Boone County citizens due to COVID-19-related causes Wednesday.

One person was in the age group 65-69; the other was over age 80. 

The total of COVID-19 deaths in Boone County was 34 on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Health Department. Eight of those deaths have occurred since Nov. 30.

The City of Columbia coronavirus information hub reported 917 active cases in Boone County, and a total of 4,355 COVID-19 deaths in the state of Missouri as of Wednesday afternoon.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Tony Madden is a Fall 2020 education reporter for the Missourian. He is studying arts and culture magazine journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism. Reach him at tonymadden@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you