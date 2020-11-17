This morning, the Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department announced in a tweet that two more Boone County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the tweet, one of the residents was between the ages of 50-54 and the other was over 80 years old. It is not clear whether either of them had any underlying health conditions.

The rate of infections in Boone County has been rising over the past several weeks. The COVID-19 Information Hub for Columbia says that there are currently 1,211 active cases in Boone County. This is a 26.4% increase from the previous week.

In response, Boone Hospital Center will increase the beds in its COVID-19 unit from 20 to 32. In addition, the current health order has also been extended until Dec. 8. These restrictions limit large gatherings and require bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10:30 p.m.

