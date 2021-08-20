Two deaths in Boone County related to COVID-19 were reported Friday in a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

Both individuals were in the 60-65 age group. One died Aug. 13; the other on Aug. 16, the department said. The total deaths in Boone County from the virus is now 133.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, there were 617 active COVID-19 cases and 117 people hospitalized in Boone County Hospitals. Of those, 16 are Boone County residents. The Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub showed that 36 people required intensive care, and 15 were on hospital ventilators.

Hospitals remained at yellow capacity, meaning they were within standard bed capacity and delaying non-emergent patient transfers and procedures.

