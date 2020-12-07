Two more people in Boone County have died due to COVID-19.
According to a tweet by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, one was between the ages 40 and 44, and the other was between 55 and 59.
This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 32, six of whom have died since last Monday.
Boone County recorded 83 new active cases Monday of 935 total active COVID-19 cases, a 22% increase from last week. The most recent positivity rate available for the county for Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 set a new record of 36.2%, according to the COVID-19 Info Hub.
Scott Clardy, assistant director of the health department, said the department expected to see an increase in cases the end of last week through this week that may have resulted from Thanksgiving gatherings.
"I don't know that we can for sure say when we may have reached the peak from that or not because ... we don't have all the students back," Clardy said. "And so we don't expect to have as many cases because we don't have as many students here."
MU announced Nov. 12 that most students would not return to campus after the Thanksgiving break.
The health department reported a new single-day high of 226 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, according to previous Missourian reporting.
There were 147 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, 33 of whom were Boone County residents. Of the inpatients, 37 were in the ICU, and 20 were on ventilators.
The county's hospital capacity remains at a status of yellow for the fourth week in a row, meaning two or more hospitals were delaying non-urgent procedures/operations or non-emergency patient transfers due to capacity or staffing issues. On Friday, all three hospitals had a status of yellow, Clardy said.
MU Health Care had 45 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, and Boone Hospital Center had 57 positive inpatients .
Truman Veterans' Hospital had 18 inpatients with COVID-19, according to an email from Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital. Last week, a mobile morgue unit appeared on the hospital's campus.
MU reported 60 active student cases and 35 faculty and staff cases Monday. Four students have been hospitalized and discharged with COVID-19.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday the state would contract with a private health care service to add as many as 760 hospital staff, increasing hospital capacity across the state by almost 600 beds.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state plans to distribute more than 339,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, beginning with priority groups who will have access to the vaccine as early as next week.