Two MU Police officers tested positive for COVID-19, the MU Police Department said in an email. The officers are being treated in isolation.
The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department is investigating the cases and monitoring people who may have had contact with the officers. Public health officials will notify people who may need to monitor themselves or increase safety precautions.
The MU Police Department is, according to the email, using personal protective equipment when needed and following the CDC’s safety recommendations for first responders.