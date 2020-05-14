The question about the pace of reopening the economy during the coronavirus pandemic as become divisive in Columbia and Boone County, as well as across the country, stirring rallies, petitions and lawsuits.
Two oppositional websites under nearly identical names have come into the conversation in Columbia: comospeaks.com and comospeaks.org.
The former asks local officials to rescind the April 30 orders for a gradual reopening from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning, arguing they are too restrictive. It also asks residents to sign pre-written letters to local government officials.
The latter asks residents to express thanks to Browning for her work and also includes a pre-written letter that it asks supports to sign and send.
Although the websites represent opposite points of view, they are nearly identical in their design.
Randy Minchew of Deline Holdings created the first site, comospeaks.com, on May 5, according to whois.domaintools.com. The second site, comospeaks.org, was established anonymously on May 8 through Domains by Proxy, LLC.
Minchew believes the second site is a "mockery" of his.
"It seems so aggressive, and I can't be the only one who finds that to be odd, because they did a direct copy and paste," he said.
Minchew said he is considering legal action for copyright infringement.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said she didn't know who created comospeaks.org, but she and a collaborative including Race Matters, Friends, have rallied behind it as a way to voice their concerns. She said she hadn't paid much attention to the other website.
"My focus has been on supporting our public health agency and not to be part of believing that there's an 'and' or an 'or' solution," she said.
Minchew's site, comospeaks.com, had 321 supporters by 3 p.m. Thursday. Comospeaks.org had 1,608.
Mike Roach of the marketing agency Caledon Virtual was involved in establishing comospeaks.com. He said its count removes duplicate emails and factors in how many letters have actually been sent to public officials.
Minchew said he doesn't think the numbers mean much, regardless.
"'My response is bigger than your response, means your response means nothing,' is kind of the way this is being portrayed," he said. "We're just saying, 'This is what we think.' We're not saying we're the only voice, we're not saying we're absolutely right. We're saying, 'Hey, there's a group of Columbia people, business owners and individuals, who have this similar feeling or thought, and we'd like to get a response from the local government.'"
Wilson-Kleekamp said she hopes for what she called an "and and and" solution, one that considers both public health and the economy.
"I don't want people to think that just because we support our public officials in the health department that we are somehow minimizing the economic cost of being sheltered in," she said.
As of Thursday morning, there were 100 reported positive cases of coronavirus in Boone County, five of which were active. Because the numbers are so low, Minchew said he doesn't believe there's a good reason for so many businesses to remain closed.
"My answer to why do we want to reopen is, why are we shut down?" he said.
Wilson-Kleekamp said she understands that businesses are hurting, but the most important thing to her is making sure everyone, including those who at high-risk and vulnerable to the virus, can remain healthy.
"(Our group) is not making an argument that it's about keeping people from work or earning an income. It's not about that, because we realize a lot of business owners and workers are hurting," she said. "It's about making sure all people can return to work safely."
Beyond the websites, Browning is facing a lawsuit filed by attorney Matt Woods on behalf of Tiger Tots Child Development Center owner Paul Prevo.
Prevo, Minchew and Nelly Roach of Caledon Virtual were among a group of business people who signed onto a May 5 letter to local officials written by Woods. It asked them to rescind Browning's April 30 orders, to default to the state's more lenient guidelines and to arrange a meeting with officials where businesses could describe the impact those orders have had on them.
Absent those actions, the group would seek other legal remedies, the letter said. Hence, the lawsuit.
The first hearing in the case, at which Division 1 Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs will hear arguments for and against a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the restrictions, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.