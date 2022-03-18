Friday marks the second anniversary of Boone County’s first COVID-19 death.
Since March 18, 2020, 222 people have died of complications from the virus in the Columbia area, 139 of them in the past 12 months.
As mid-Missouri takes steps toward healing from two years of loss and isolation, not everyone will return to their pre-COVID lifestyles at the same time.
Health experts warn that new virus variants could surface, forcing a return to protective measures in public places.
“As long as we have high levels of global transmission, we will see additional mutations and variants of COVID that may be more transmissible but may also be more virulent, more dangerous,” said Laura Morris, MU Health Care family medicine physician and COVID-19 vaccine co-chair.
Still, as COVID cases continue their steep decline and the omicron variant threat fades, community leaders and residents are optimistic that something resembling normal is right around the corner.
Relaxing campus restrictions
Mun Choi, president of the UM System and chancellor of MU, did not even mention COVID-19 during his State of the University address on Tuesday.
“I want to look forward,” Choi said after the event. “We went through a challenging period with COVID, and I believe we managed it very well.”
However, Choi acknowledged that there may need to be further action if conditions change.
“Now, with cases being so low, we’re looking into the future but also being prepared to pivot when we need to,” he said.
Neighboring Columbia College also welcomes a return to normalcy on campus, spokesperson Sam Fleury said. The school plans to hold graduation ceremonies April 30 with no COVID restrictions.
“Having everyone on campus and having everyone together without restrictions is a great way to celebrate our graduates,” Fleury said.
Despite the desire to return to normal, the pandemic may change how many professors teach their classes going forward.
Christopher Deutsch, an MU history professor, has noticed that professors use different teaching methods and focus on different topics than before the pandemic.
“We’re more aware of how to use Canvas and other teaching tools, things like Zoom, to facilitate accommodations and to build out a course that addresses physical and classroom needs,” Deutsch said.
Deutsch has started to cover the influenza outbreak of 1918 more than he did before, assigning more books and articles on the topic.
Businesses remain cautious
While universities are looking to return to life prior to COVID-19, some local businesses are not ready to take that step toward normal.
Carrie Koepke, manager of Skylark Bookshop, said she has been cautious when deciding store COVID-19 policies. She wants the shop to be a place where people feel safe.
“We try to be really conscientious about not constantly changing the policies, just having some consistency, so people know what they can expect when they come in,” she said.
Even with a masking policy, Skylark Bookshop has started to welcome in-person events again.
“It’s just this space was made for people to exist in,” Koepke said. “It’s nice to have that back.”
Some businesses have permanently changed the way they operate because of the pandemic. Skylark Bookshop opened an online shopping site while the storefront was closed and held online events, which will continue.
“Our customer base changed to not just be our Columbia community,” she said. “We have regular customers all over the country that we would like to continue to offer not just books to, but services and events.”
Ragtag Cinema is also looking to balance the safety of their customers with getting back to normal. While they still require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests, Barbie Banks, a co-custodian of the Ragtag Film Society, said they lifted their mask mandate on Thursday.
Ragtag Cinema will reconsider their policy requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination after MU’s spring graduation, she said.
“Around graduation we tend to see a few more people in our space and, you know, the more people, the higher chances of spreading COVID . So once we get through that bump of people, we will be able to reassess what the right thing to do is,” she said.
Banks is looking forward to the future, including celebrating Ragtag’s 22nd birthday.
“We usually do a big birthday party and we had to kind of change those over the last two years. I hope this year we could get back to our normal birthday party and throw a big batch for all of our members,” she said.
Community response
Due to many individual factors, community members are getting back into their pre-COVID routine at different rates.
Julie Bramon, who was visiting Columbia, has had to be careful because two of her children are under the age that can be vaccinated, but she is ready get back to normal life.
“We’ve just had to have tougher conversations with friends to make sure that everybody’s safe. So that will be nice to kind of be more relaxed about, and we’re happy to give that up,” she said.
As travel is starting up again, area resident Amy Chow already has flights booked to two destinations. “I’m excited about booking plane tickets to go elsewhere,” she said.
Others like Jessica Goltzman, a retired speech therapist, still need time before they are ready to embrace a normal life.
“I haven’t mentally moved on,” she said. “I’m still wearing a mask when I go indoors. I sometimes wear it outdoors if I’m around people.”
Goltzman started moving toward pre-COVID life by purchasing a gym membership.
“I’m still working out at home, but I’m thinking about starting tomorrow” she said. “It’s been two years since I’ve been to my gym.”
Reporter Alex Espinda contributed to this report, which also includes interviews conducted by MU journalism students Sireen Abayzid, Michael Howie and Noah Marker.