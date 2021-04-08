Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported Thursday the first known case in Boone County of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.
But the variant has likely arrived here sooner and has simply gone undetected, MU Health infectious disease doctor Christian Rojas said Thursday.
"Potentially, this variant was here even before now," Rojas said. "We just happened to find the first one recently."
Contact tracing has begun for the patient, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services..
COVID-19 B.1.1.7. is the variant first detected in the U.K. in December and has since become the most common variant in the U.S.
Around 50% of new cases in the U.S. are caused by this variant. "That's probably the trend we will see in Boone County," Rojas said.
The variant is known to be about 50% more transmissible than the first novel coronavirus, Rojas said. It can also cause more severe and deadly illnesses.
The good news is that the vaccines being administered in Columbia are providing good protection against the variant, according to preliminary evidence, MU Health family medicine physician Margaret Day said.
"We do hope that this isn’t a reason for folks to be hesitant about taking the vaccine," she said.
This variant was first reported in the state in February.
Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the first confirmed case of B.1.351, the strain first identified in South Africa, in Missouri on Tuesday.
The state conducts specialized testing for different strains in select COVID-19 positive patients, which it then processes at a state lab to get a picture of variants present throughout Missouri. Wastewater has also been tested for the presence of variants.
Vaccinations continue in Columbia with Phase 3 beginning Friday, making everyone older than 16 eligible for a shot. In Columbia, 36.2% of people have begun the vaccination process and 21.5% have completed vaccination, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
"It's very important to still maintain all the precautions," Rojas said. "We need to remain strong and try to continue until we reach that point of herd immunity."