The Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia is receiving a $10,000 donation from U.S. Cellular as part of that company's $325,000 donation to the organization nationwide.

The funds are dedicated to support families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a U.S. Cellular news release.

The Boys & Girls Clubs' COVID-19 relief fund includes services such as distributing food and water, longer hours of operation for child care for essential workers, offering virtual learning and programming for kids and teens and helping kids recover after the pandemic by healing youth trauma, according to a news release by U.S. Cellular.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia is to “inspire and enable youth ages 6 to 18 to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens,” as stated on the clubs' website

