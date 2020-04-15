MU is carefully monitoring fall enrollment for new and returning students, UM System President Mun Choi said Wednesday at a virtual town hall meeting for community members.
Enrollment is the area of revenue in which MU has the most direct control, he said.
"Thus far, we are higher in both categories for first-time college and transfer students in terms of acceptances for the fall term compared to 2019," he said.
MU does expect that families struggling financially may be "rethinking their strategy for the fall," said Choi, who is also MU interim chancellor.
Last week, Ryan Rapp, the system's chief financial officer, told the UM System Board of Curators the fall enrollment situation could range from “severe to very severe.” He said the best-case scenario would be students returning to their campuses but in fewer numbers.
At the town hall, Choi said leaders for on-campus services are planning scenarios that would adjust based on how many students they serve.
The enrollment management team is reaching out to students who applied to MU yet chose not to attend to try to persuade them to enroll. Community members can help with enrollment by reaching out to accepted and returning MU students, Choi said.
"We need to ensure that they get a strong sense that the university will be open in the fall, as well as the fact that we are taking measures now to make that in-classroom, in-person experience as safe as possible," Choi said.
Six speakers joined Choi at the second of three virtual town hall meetings, this one moderated by Todd McCubbin, MU associate vice chancellor for alumni relations and Mizzou Alumni Association director. A recording of it can be found on MU's YouTube channel. A recording of the meeting Tuesday for staff and faculty is also online.
The Wednesday meeting drew 600 listeners. The speakers took 23 questions in the hour-long Zoom call.
Telehealth a game changer
Although MU Health Care conducted fewer than 500 telemedicine visits annually in past years, it had 1,000 telehealth visits on Tuesday alone, CEO Jonathan Curtright said.
"The benefit of this is we're not going to go back," Curtright said. "We have now proven to ourselves that we can provide this care at a distance to make it so Missourians can many, many times get their care in their home."
Curtright said he expects the pandemic to peak in Columbia in the last week of April or the first week of May.
Nursing building work paused
MU is continuing construction on the NextGen Precision Health Initiative, the system's highest capital priority.
It is pausing construction, however, on the new nursing school building and $10 million to $11 million dollars worth of infrastructure projects, Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward said.
A $26 million project renovating the exterior of Women and Children's Hospital is being reevaluated, Ward said.
MU Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Gibler clarified an aspect of Tuesday's announcement that budget cuts could be up to 15%. Faculty and staff taking voluntary pay cuts will not necessarily prevent layoffs, she said.
Choi said it is too early to say which areas may experience layoffs.
Extension to focus on 'new normal'
Marshall Stewart, vice chancellor for extension & engagement and chief engagement officer, said MU Extension will be important in helping Missouri resident with concerns about food and financial insecurity, K-12 education and physical and mental health.
Extension will focus on entrepreneurial efforts rather than being "entitlement-driven," Stewart said. This means looking for grants, contracts, fees and partnerships rather than relying on state funding.
MU's outreach, whether through broadband, health care, education or agricultural efforts, should help the state return to a "new normal" after the pandemic, he said.
The third town hall meeting, for students and families, is April 22.