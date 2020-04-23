The Unbound Book Festival is now homebound as more events and businesses are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided to cancel the festival six weeks ago because the writing was on the wall that it wasn’t going to happen," Alex George, director of the Unbound Book Festival, said. “Going online, or ‘homebound,’ is an effort to keep all the work that we've put in into the festival.”
As of right now, the festival is offering three webinars in lieu of the in-person event. The first is at 7 p.m. Thursday, led by authors Amber Sparks and Alexander Weinstein and covering speculative fiction. The other webinars will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. April 30. They are titled "Pursing Happiness in Troubled Times" and "Historical Fiction - You Had to Be There," respectively.
In early March, it was announced on the festival's website that the event was canceled. After some speculation, however, George decided to reopen the festival virtually.
“It was a painful decision to cancel the festival, but it was also a very easy decision," George said. "We will move on and do the best we can."
For George and his team, it takes approximately 12 months to plan the festival.
“We start the day after the festival ends, and for some authors we start more than a year out,” George said.
Unbound is funded by sponsors, grants and community donations and is free to the public. Grace Halverson, a volunteer at the festival, likes that the event is free and uses it as an opportunity to learn more about literature.
“It's cool because you get to read a book that you might not have read and you get to meet the author and discuss the book,” Halverson said. “This year, we are trying to take what Unbound is and take it online."
You can register to join Thursday's webinar on speculative fiction here.