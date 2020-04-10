Heart of Missouri United Way has donated $83,335 to six local nonprofits to provide the community with support during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The six nonprofits that received grant money were Almeta Crayton's Community Programs, Turning Point, Phoenix Programs , Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Voluntary Action Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia.

The grants "address one of our community’s top priority needs: access to basic needs such as food and hygiene items," according to the release, which also specified how much each organization received. 

Andrew Grabau, the group's executive director, reached out to donors on March 20, promising that 100% of the donations raised from the The CoMoHelps COVID-19 Fund would go to local nonprofits directly and quickly.

Monthly payments for Community Impact Grants will also continue, according to the release.

For more information on the grants or to donate, visit CoMoHelps.org

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, Spring 2020 Studying Photojournalism Reach me at bavrpd@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.