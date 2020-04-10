Heart of Missouri United Way has donated $83,335 to six local nonprofits to provide the community with support during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The six nonprofits that received grant money were Almeta Crayton's Community Programs, Turning Point, Phoenix Programs , Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Voluntary Action Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia.
The grants "address one of our community’s top priority needs: access to basic needs such as food and hygiene items," according to the release, which also specified how much each organization received.
Andrew Grabau, the group's executive director, reached out to donors on March 20, promising that 100% of the donations raised from the The CoMoHelps COVID-19 Fund would go to local nonprofits directly and quickly.
Monthly payments for Community Impact Grants will also continue, according to the release.
For more information on the grants or to donate, visit CoMoHelps.org