MU Health Care lifted a universal mask mandate for its clinics and hospitals Thursday.

The move comes after Boone Health ended its universal masking requirement on April 4, citing drops in COVID-19 cases across the county.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at medv2h@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you