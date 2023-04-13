MU Health Care lifted a universal mask mandate for its clinics and hospitals Thursday.
The move comes after Boone Health ended its universal masking requirement on April 4, citing drops in COVID-19 cases across the county.
MU Health Care's decision was influenced by new recommendations from its accreditation agency, which now allows institutions to use their own metrics to analyze COVID-19 risks, according to a news release.
While wearing masks will now be largely optional at MU Health Care and Boone Health's facilities, patients can request that staff wear masks during appointments. Those with respiratory symptoms, COVID-19 or exposure to the virus will still be required to mask, as will those visiting some types of patients.
COVID-19 cases continue to drop across Missouri. All counties in Missouri have low community risk levels, according to a weekly COVID-19 activity report conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
