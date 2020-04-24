The average salary cut taken by MU's top leaders in the face of COVID-19 budget shortfalls is about $8,300, similar in scope to several other peer institutions examined by the Missourian.
Across the country, many administrators of higher education institutions are taking pay cuts in response to financial strains triggered by the pandemic.
The UM System's decision was to cut top administrators' salaries by 10% for at least three months. Some schools instituted larger cuts or lengthened the periods of time for the cuts, but in general, UM's cut was in the same range as a number of similar institutions.
The UM System cut affects System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi, the other three campus chancellors, their cabinet members and deans.
In total, the salary cuts made to top leadership at MU, plus UM System vice presidents and the chancellors of UMKC, UMSL and UMS&T, totals about $260,000. This represents about 2.5% of their total salary for a year.
Schools nationwide have already taken a hard financial hit with campus closures, athletic cancellations and student room and board refunds; however, that may only be the start.
Many universities, including MU, predict lower rates of enrollment next fall.
The University of Missouri System has seen the impact of these decisions, along with a $37 million cut in state funding announced April 1.
The leadership pay cuts come as part of larger system-wide budget cuts announced earlier this month. The cuts could lead to layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring, strict cost containment and other measures.
MU is not alone
Pay cut measures have been taken at peer institutions across the country.
The University of Minnesota announced one full week of unpaid work for approximately 200 of the university's senior leaders April 7, according to the university's website. The announcement also included a "voluntary" 10% pay cut for university President Joan Gabel and her cabinet starting July 1 "until the University returns to normal operations."
The magnitude of furloughs and pay cuts will be based on a salary scale at the University of Arizona. According to the university's website, employees with a salary of $150,000 or less will take days on furlough. The number of days will range from 13 to 39, dependent upon one's salary. Employees with a salary between $150,001-$199,999 will take a 17% pay cut and those with a salary at or above $200,000 will take a 20% pay cut.
The University of Virginia, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University have all applied a 10% pay cut to their executive leaders, according to The Detroit News and The Daily Progress. Remaining leaders at both Michigan schools have taken lesser pay cuts, anywhere between 2% to 7%.
Pay cuts in the range of 10% to 20% are common, but higher reductions have been seen elsewhere.
Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow, as well as the university's vice president and provost agreed to take a 25% salary cut, according to The Boston Globe.
Similar cuts in athletics
Athletic directors and head coaches are also taking pay cuts to help universities absorb the blow.
Five MU coaches will take the UM System's 10% temporary pay cut in order to help the school financially, Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a news release April 16.
Coaches include football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, men’s and women’s basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, wrestling coach Brian Smith and baseball coach Steve Bieser.
Sterk also took the 10% cut. About 20 people, including head coaches and athletic administrative staff, received an email requesting they participate and were given a week to decide, according to MU athletic department spokesperson Nick Joos.
Jamie Pollard, the Iowa State director of athletics, announced a similar athletics pay cut in a letter to Cyclone fans on April 1.
Pollard also announced a one year "temporary suspension" of any bonuses or incentives for all coaches. Combined, the pay cuts and bonus suspensions will save the athletics department more than $4 million, Pollard said.