The University of Missouri-St. Louis said Wednesday it is making all summer courses online-only and will waive online course fees.
According to a news release, Interim Chancellor and Provost Kristin Sobolik said she hopes this decision will offer some clarity for students and staff in this time of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Summer Triton Scholarship is available for students who wish to continue their studies over the summer. The university plans to offer a robust selection of courses for those who wish to study during the 4-, 8- and 12-week summer sessions, the release said.
The university is also investing in additional technologies to support lab, clinical and field experiences for the summer.
“Whether courses are held online or in person, our goals remain the same, helping students gain the knowledge they need to complete their degrees and succeed after graduation,” Sobolik said in the release.