As of Sunday, MU Health Care is not allowing visitors at any of its hospitals and is expanding testing for the coronavirus. Starting Monday, Boone Hospital Center will restrict all visitors except in special circumstances.
Both will be screening visitors before entering, according to news releases from the hospital center and MU Health Care.
Boone Hospital Center
Circumstances that would allow visitors with hospital approval include end-of-life, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit, and pediatric patients, among others, according to the release. Other circumstances were listed on the hospital's website.
People under 16 years old "will not be permitted except under extraordinary circumstances."
No one with symptoms of illness, travel history within two weeks from an area with community transmission of COVID-19 or contact within two weeks with someone who might or does have COVID-19 will be allowed to visit.
MU Health Care hospitals
According to a news release from MU Health Care, the only visitors allowed are:
- "One partner, spouse or coach in labor and delivery."
- "One parent or guardian for pediatric patients."
- "When patients are nearing end of life."
MU Health Care providers "will no longer need to ask patients with COVID-19 symptoms about previous exposure, risk factors or travel history before ordering testing," the release said.
The release also noted that public entrances are being limited. MU Health Care’s website has details on the entrances for specific hospitals.