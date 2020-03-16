Public schools in Columbia will close to students and in-person classes beginning Wednesday, a letter to district families said.
"At the moment of closing, all athletics and activities will be suspended," the letter stated. "At this time, we plan to reopen on Monday, April 13. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our plans as necessary.
"We will re-evaluate this decision as new information becomes available. We recognize the hardship this places on our families, and we thank you for your support and patience as we work through this process."
According to the letter, alternative methods of teaching will include:
Elementary (pre-kindergarten through fourth grade) will have packets of work and regular communications from their teachers.
Fifth-graders and secondary students may submit assignments to their teacher through the learning management system Schoology.
English Learners and students receiving special education services will be provided access to learning, or in the event their Individualized Education Plan goals cannot be adequately met, "compensatory services" will be provided.
Meals will be distributed to students, the letter said, and the district will soon make its plans for meal distribution available. Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district is looking at whether to provide food from a central point where students come and pick it up or to deliver food to neighborhoods with many students in need.
All athletics and activities will halt for the period of closure, according to the letter.
Employees will have access to the school buildings Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to prepare for the closure. After this time, buildings will “only be accessible to personnel essential to the operation of the school district,” according to the letter.
Additionally, the district has created a website to communicate information about COVID-19 and the district’s plans.
Superintendent cites closure reasons
At a news conference Monday afternoon with Mayor Brian Treece, district Superintendent Peter Stiepleman gave reasons for the closure. One concern was for students’ families and older relatives.
“If you’re under the age of 15, it’s less likely that you will be impacted by the disease," Stiepleman said. “But if that virus hits you and you bring it home to someone with a compromised immune system in your home, that’s a challenge for us.”
Stiepleman said the district also looked at attendance. On Monday, there was a significant drop in elementary school attendance and somewhat of a drop in middle school, he said, though high school attendance remained somewhat normal.
“This is probably one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make, to say that we’re going to be closed, because I know what happens when schools are closed," Stiepleman said. "There’s a rise in domestic violence and a rise in the fact that our kids are now potentially not going to listen to their parents in the home, and so those types of things really do scare us. But we also have obligation to our greater community, and our greater community is saying, ‘Right now, I want my kid home with me and safe and not at risk of being exposed.’”
The return date of April 13 was chosen to the limit potential spread of the virus from students traveling at spring break and in order to deep clean the more than 11 district sites that will be used as polling stations April 7.
As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County. At the state level, Gov. Mike Parson announced Missouri's sixth COVID-19 case Monday.
One consideration for many districts is what will happen to their funding if they close. On Wednesday, state Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, will introduce legislation that would guarantee that the funding continues.
The seventh largest district in the state, Columbia Public Schools teaches 18,552 students at 22 elementary schools, six middle schools and four high schools, according to its website.
Districts face 'an ever-changing situation'
According to an Education Week article, at least 69,000 schools in the U.S. have closed or are scheduled to close. In the U.S., there are 98,277 public schools total, the article said.
Nationally, 35 states have closed schools or are scheduled to close schools, according to the article. In the 15 states without statewide closures, many districts have made the decision to close.
"It's an ever-changing situation," Brent Ghan, deputy executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, said. "There are districts around the state that have decided to close temporarily because of the threat of the virus, and I think we're probably going to see more of those as the week goes on."
According to Education Week's data, four other districts in Missouri announced closures as of Monday: Kansas City Schools and Marshall Public Schools closed starting Monday, the Ferguson-Florissant School District starting Wednesday and the St. Louis City district will close Monday.
"That's a very difficult decision that school boards and school administrators are making," Ghan said. "It's not one they're taking lightly at all. They know there are a lot of implications for that decision, and it's creating some very difficult issues for parents, and they're well aware of that."
"But nonetheless, safety for our students, for our parents, for our staff and the whole community has to be no. 1."
Ghan said these challenges may include teachers not being trained in virtual education and a lack of broadband access in some areas of the state.
"I think schools are going to look for some very creative ways to deliver instruction the best way they can during these challenging times," Ghan said.
Ghan also said it'll be challenging to provide many school services in this uncertain time, such as delivering meals, mental health support and health care services. Parents may also need to seek daycare services in light of school closures.
"Schools have been a primary source for food for many kids across our state, especially for most breakfasts and lunches," Ghan said. "I know schools are looking at ways to try to deliver meals to students whenever the school building itself is closed."
Ghan advised students and families to be patient through this period of closures.
"Let your school leaders figure out how they're going to deal with this in terms of how they're going to be delivering education to your kids," Ghan said. "School leaders are working 24/7 these days trying to deal with this and figure this out, and I think they'll get there, but it may take a while."
Missourian reporter Skylar Laird contributed to this article.