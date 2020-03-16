A ban on gatherings of 25 or more, caps on capacities at bars and restaurants and the closure of gyms are all part of an emergency resolution the Columbia City Council passed Monday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Mayor Brian Treece announced at an afternoon news conference that he would propose the resolution and that he hoped it would pass unanimously. It did.
The resolution asks the public to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on prohibiting events of 50 or more people and ban gatherings of 25 or more. It will cap patronage at bars and restaurants at either 50% of capacity or 50 people, including staff, whichever number is lower. The limits also apply to gyms, places of worship and other places of public accomodation.
After the conference, several bars announced on social media that they are closing for the time being.
The resolution gives City Manager John Glascock and Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services, “the authority that they need, under our existing ordinances, for both civil defense and epidemiology, to take whatever actions necessary to enforce that,” Treece said.
Treece said he worked closely with Gov. Mike Parson, as well as the mayors of St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Cape Girardeau, to come to this decision. The latter three have all placed their own limits on gatherings. Treece also consulted local bar and restaurant owners.
As bars shut down because of limits, Treece said he searched and advocated for ways to ensure their workers and those at other affected businesses would continue receiving pay. This could mean drawing from an unemployment compensation fund.
“We ought to help those workers who are laid off for no fault of their own access their money during the next two to four to six weeks,” he said.
Treece also addressed worries about testing capacity in Boone County, alongside representatives from MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. Treece said “a number of” health care providers are working to get certified to do testing and thus speed the turnaround for results.
Boone County is relying on state and private labs for testing, but new certifications would create more private lab availability.
Browning predicted increased testing will detect the virus here.
“I think our testing is going to go up greatly in the next week or two, and that’s when we’re going to start to find cases,” Browning said. “Because it’s probably here, but we are not able to do enough testing yet to be certain.”
Browning told the council at its regular meeting that getting ahead of COVID-19 is important, based on what we’ve learned about other communities’ and countries’ experiences.
“COVID-19 comes fast. It sneaks up on you,” she said. “And when it comes, it hits like a tsunami.”
While Treece did not give a number for how many tests are available in Boone County, he said “we’re better than most communities,” despite national shortages.
Hospital representatives said there is no need to worry about hospital space or resources, either, although Treece did note that Columbia will likely be hit harder than other cities because of the number of people who travel across the state for medical care. Treece cited 14,000 patients from 25 counties who use MU as their primary health care provider.
MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright and Robin Blount, chief medical officer of Boone Hospital Center, said local hospitals are working with each other, as well as with partners in Jefferson City, to ensure they will have enough resources should the hospital system be overrun.
Both Curtright and Blount said they have an “adequate supply” of necessary protective equipment, including masks and gloves.
The hospitals have each set up their own hospital incident command systems to address COVID-19-related challenges as well as creating emergency plans for the worst-case scenario. They are also screening anyone who comes in with any concern of having COVID-19 to decide whether to test them, while trying to comfort those who are panicking because of the pandemic.
Blount said talks continue on how to increase health care centers’ capacity.
“Every single day, we’re working on how we handle a surge of people, and we’re trying to make it so, ‘How do we ensure there’s enough capacity out there?’” Curtright said. “Whether it’s in our clinics or in an inpatient setting, our emergency department, urgent care center, every single day that’s a challenge.”
No one yet has tested positive for the virus in Boone County, which gives it a “leading edge,” Treece said. Should one arise, the hospital will alert the public as well as anyone the person who tested positive made contact with recently.
One thing this virus does is point out problems in every system, from health care to child care to employment, Treece said. Those without internet will be at a loss when systems go remote. Hourly workers will be disadvantaged if their employers close.
“I can tell you this virus is going to expose and exploit all the inequities in our system,” he said. “I think we all need to come together as a community to address these issues, to be prepared but not panic, to communicate credible information to the community but also to remember our values and to show compassion.”
Creating an emergency resolution, though following the example of other cities across the nation, is a historic event for Treece, who said this is “deep into uncharted territory.”
“We make the best decision we have with the information that we have that day,” he said. “Two weeks ago, I would have told you that fear is more contagious than the virus. As we got closer to seeing that that way, I think the actions that we are taking today are responsible, but just the facts of right now might change by the hour, if not the day.”
Treece compared the pandemic and his response to what might happen in the case of a natural disaster.
“If you told me that on April 2, we’re going to have three feet of standing water in Columbia, or a catastrophic tornado, or a fire, what steps would we take today to prepare people for that?” he said. “And I think that’s exactly where we are today.”