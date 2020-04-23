In-person summer school is canceled for Columbia Public Schools students this year, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman announced Thursday at a Columbia School Board meeting.
The district is considering an optional in-person August session as well as the possibility of additional sessions throughout the 2020–21 school year.
Summer classes will be available online in June and July to high school students primarily. These will be credit advancement and credit recovery courses, which are taken mostly by high school students but in some cases by middle schoolers, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Letter grades will be given for these classes. Right now, a pass-fail system is being used as part of the district’s COVID-19 alternative learning plan.
Normally, the district offers Columbia Summer SUNsations, an enrichment program, for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. The program will not be held in June or July, but there may be some version of it offered in-person in August.
The district is still deciding what to do about extended school year programs for special education students, given that in-person programs are not a possibility at this time.
A voluntary, in-person summer school session in August is being considered as an opportunity to reconnect, as well as additional sessions throughout the school year. Stiepleman said there is flexibility in scheduling summer school and sessions aren’t required to be concurrent.
Almost half of students in the district participate in summer school in regular years. Summer school enrollment reached an all-time high last year, with 9,256 students, according to a report presented to the board in September.
Changes across the nation
Like Columbia Public Schools, districts across the country are adjusting their summer plans in light of the pandemic.
Kansas City Public Schools decided to offer summer classes completely online, KSHB-TV in Kansas City reported last week.
Springfield Public Schools, the largest public school district in Missouri with about 26,000 students, announced its first summer session will be online only, according to the Springfield News Leader. A decision about the second session will be made later.
St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said last week that summer school there will likely take place in some form but no schedule was determined, according to St. Louis Public Radio.
Donation funds May classes
On Thursday, the Columbia Public Schools Foundation donated $25,000 to provide high school students an opportunity to pursue additional courses in May, according to a news release. The donation will fund online classes for 325 students.
The district cannot normally offer new class sessions during the regular school year because of budget constraints, Baumstark said. The donation makes the extra session possible.
Allowing the students to take new classes in May may pave the way for them to take summer classes, the release said, That would give the students more flexibility in their regular school-year schedules.
End-of-year activities
Stiepleman said high school graduation will be a hybrid experience. In addition to an online celebration, there will be an opportunity for students to receive a diploma at their school with their families present.
The district is exploring other options for prom, but Stiepleman did not elaborate.
Fifth- and eighth-grade transition ceremonies will be celebrated in alternative ways, Stiepleman said.
Fall scenarios in the works
The district is preparing three scenarios for the 2020–21 school year, including traditional instruction, a hybrid model and one completely online. Stiepleman said there are improvements that need to be made to the online model if it's to be used in the fall.
“If any one of us thinks that this is going to look exactly like last August when we started school, then they would be mistaken,” Stiepleman said. “Because truly this is going to be a fundamentally different approach to how we operate our schools.”
He said the district’s professional associations have said complete normalcy may not return until September 2021.
“With that information in our heads, it’s really challenged us to become more flexible when we’re thinking about what school’s going to look like,” Stiepleman said.
In addition to consulting with Boone County districts and the public health department, Stiepleman said he is in regular contact with other districts around the state, including in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and North Kansas City. He also talks with administrators in Ann Arbor, Michigan, because the city is a college town and has international students.
He emphasized the possibility of change and the need for flexibility.
“This is what we know now,” Stiepleman said. “As we continue to make plans, we will keep the board and the public well-informed.”