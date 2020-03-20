Gov. Mike Parson announced his intent to prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more statewide at his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday. Religious services, hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and state government functions will be exempt from this restriction.
“It is not about shutting places down,” Parson said. “It is designed to promote the health and safety of the people of Missouri.”
Parson also announced the state’s second COVID-19 death, in Jackson County. He said the state has tested more than 400 people and that more than 46 have tested positive. He also said he expects the numbers to increase as more tests are conducted generally.
Later in the day, state offiicals announced that a member of the Missouri House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days," the release stated.
The House member has not been identified.
During the briefing, which Parson gave before the announcement that a state lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19, Parson emphasized the need for state lawmakers to return to the statehouse this session and said that the people of Missouri are depending on them “to do the right thing.”
“We’ve discussed different scenarios with them I think they’ll have to make those decisions but whether—I don’t care where they vote, on a football field, out here in the parking lot, they come in so many at a time to make votes and they leave the boards open, look, there’s ways to do that,” Parson said.
When asked how many COVID-19 tests Missouri currently has, Parson said the state has enough to test people who currently meet the testing guidelines.
“For everyone to just be treated that wants to be treated, I think that is something that we look for long-term, but that’s not going to happen in the near future,” Parson said. “That’s just not, because the supply is not there to do it.”
Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Randall Williams said testing is being conducted at other places in the state, including at MU and Washington University in St. Louis, but reiterated the state lab has enough tests for those “most needing of it.”
Williams said there are currently mobile testing sites that are conducting more tests than the state lab, and that he expects the testing criteria to lessen as fewer tests are reserved for people who have traveled internationally.
“Most of the cases in this state have been travel acquired to date, so we save the tests to make up for that, but you’ll see that lessen because we have less travel coming back in now and we’ll broaden it more to domestic or statewide criteria,” Williams said.