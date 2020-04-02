Spring commencement ceremonies at MU and the other three schools in the University of Missouri System are canceled.
MU, Missouri University of Science & Technology, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the University of Missouri-Kansas City "will celebrate their graduating class in some way virtually and/or set in-person opportunities at a later date," according to a system news release Thursday afternoon.
Plans will be shared with students and their families "in the near future," the release stated.
Late Thursday morning, Mun Choi, MU interim chancellor and system president, sent out a campus email announcing MU's cancellation. A virtual celebration is being planned for May, he said.
"We are working with staff, faculty and students to make sure Tigers around the world can come together (remotely) and honor each other’s hard work," Choi said in the email.
MU graduates will be invited back to campus to participate in a ceremony at a later date.
"We will be sure to communicate more details when they are ready, but we feel it is important to share what we know now so students and their families can plan accordingly," Choi said.
MU's commencement weekend had been scheduled for May 15-17.
Students who completed the requirements for graduation will have degrees conferred on the regular schedule, the system news release stated.
“Hundreds of UM faculty and staff take part in these ceremonies each year, and it brings us great pride to celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside them and their families," Choi said in the release. "This May, we will have to adjust how we celebrate to ensure the safety of our university communities.”
Roughly 15 ceremonies are held at MU each May, including the Honors Convocation and the ROTC Commissioning of Officers. Last year, about 5,400 students graduated. Hotels, motels, Airbnbs and other accommodations are typically booked many months if not longer in advance. Restaurants are typically packed with families celebrating.
Colleges and universities around the country began last month to cancel or postpone spring commencement ceremonies to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus. They include the University of Missouri-St. Louis, which announced earlier it is postponing ceremonies until December.
Locally, Columbia College announced March 24 it is postponing its two local commencement ceremonies set for April 25, along with its spring nurses pinning and ivy chain ceremony. Students graduating from the Columbia campus next month have the option to walk in the Dec. 19 ceremonies.
Stephens College announced March 25 it will postpone commencement ceremonies to late August.