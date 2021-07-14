At least 290 people have already volunteered in a study to determine how long protection from the COVID-19 vaccines last.
Mark Daniels, an associate professor of surgery and microbiology and the primary investigator in the study, is hoping to have 200 more people enroll who have either have received a COVID-19 vaccination or who plan to become vaccinated soon.
Those who have not been vaccinated but intend to get the vaccine will be asked to check in before the shots to test their antibody levels before the vaccination, Daniels said.
To participate in the study volunteers must:
- be at least 18 years of age.
- have received a COVID-19 vaccine, or plan on received the COVID-19 vaccine soon.
Daniels and his team will analyze the presence of antibodies in the blood to study both the nature of the antibody response and the cellular immune response, according to an MU School of Medicine news release.
The goal of the study is to be able to find out how long protection lasts and how vaccination immunity differs from natural immunity, according to the news release.
Age, sex or race, socioeconomic factors, preexisting conditions, and other health issues all effect the immune cell memory in an individual, Daniels said in a MU School of Medicine news release.
"Given the recent outbreaks of mutant strains of virus across the world, we expect these findings will help determine the most effective vaccine to deploy as we continue fighting the pandemic," Daniels said in the news release.
Those who are eligible and interested in participating can email mucovid19vaccinestudy@missouri.edu. Participants will also receive a gift card for their help.
Visit the MU Health website for more information regarding COVID-19.