Summer Welcome, MU's orientation program for incoming freshmen and transfer students, will be modified to operate virtually this summer, according to a Wednesday email sent by the Office of New Student Programs.
Meanwhile, spokesperson Christian Basi said MU is proceeding as if campus will re-open for the fall semester. MU announced Monday that summer classes will be online.
"We are hoping and planning for students to be on campus for the fall," Basi said Thursday.
Dates of Summer Welcome's two-day sessions throughout June and July, for which thousands of incoming students signed up, will remain the same, according to the email sent to parents who had signed up for Summer Welcome sessions.
The first day will be dedicated to "divisional orientation," focused on the incoming student's degree program.
Students will have the opportunity to meet their student Summer Welcome leader who will answer questions and offer assistance, and students will continue to receive guidance and help throughout the summer.
The second day will feature a meeting with the student's academic adviser to sign up for classes.
Another email with more information will be sent to students, parents and guardians by May 1.
Students will virtually participate in Summer Welcome via Zoom video calls, Basi said. If students do not have access to a computer, a stable Internet connection or the means to call in virtually, they can email summerwelcome@missouri.edu or call (573) 884-9868 to coordinate a plan.
A question and answer page is posted on the New Student Programs website to answer questions students may have about Zoom and accessing their virtual sessions.
Summer Welcome provides informational sessions for incoming first-year and transfer students as well as parents and guardians. It allows students to tour the campus, familiarize themselves with their degree programs, take required placement exams and register for classes with their academic advisers.
The Office of New Student Programs will also send informational emails with "helpful information about life at Mizzou," the email said.
The office is providing refunds to those who purchased guest meal plans or overnight accommodations, according to the email.
The $300 enrollment fee that students and parents or guardians paid prior to Summer Welcome, however, will not be refunded, as it serves as a general deposit fee for MU, Basi said. Students who will no longer be attending MU in the fall are eligible for a refund of the enrollment fee until May 1.
The programming change is the latest in a slew of cancellations and remote operations for MU in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the spring semester's coursework is operating online, and summer classes will also be held remotely, MU announced Monday. The Columbia campus is operating remotely, and most employees will continue working off-site indefinitely.